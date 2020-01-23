3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.3% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

