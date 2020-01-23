3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,241. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

