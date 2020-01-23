40,725 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 13,182,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

