41,653 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 2,516,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.