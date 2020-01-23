$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $46.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $56.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $194.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $206.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $806.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

