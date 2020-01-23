45,217 Shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,908,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after acquiring an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

