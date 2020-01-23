45,920 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REGI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $989.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

