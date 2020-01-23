49,016 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KBR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KBR by 132.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $28.55 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

