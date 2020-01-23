$50.68 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $50.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $299.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.53 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

