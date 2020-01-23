$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $52.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. First Foundation posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $210.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Foundation by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

