$526.07 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $526.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.30 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $524.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

