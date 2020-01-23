5,320 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,611 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

