$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will report $57.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on MEET shares. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

MEET opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meet Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meet Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

