57,469 Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mosaic by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 196.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,457,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE MOS opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

