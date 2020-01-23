$607.03 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $607.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.96 million to $608.38 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

