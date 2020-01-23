63,155 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $225.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.