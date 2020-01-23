$65.78 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce $65.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the highest is $69.70 million. Freshpet reported sales of $51.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $245.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $249.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $303.58 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $315.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 637,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period.

FRPT opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.