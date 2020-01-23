$671.25 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce sales of $671.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.00 million and the lowest is $639.50 million. California Resources reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. California Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 4.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 647,939 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 161,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

