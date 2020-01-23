$68.48 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $68.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $75.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $224.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.55 million to $230.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.48 million, with estimates ranging from $264.31 million to $302.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 203.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $406.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

