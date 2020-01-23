7,325 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.46. 3,169,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,519. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

