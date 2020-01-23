$775.72 Million in Sales Expected for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post sales of $775.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.20 million to $794.10 million. Mallinckrodt reported sales of $834.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NYSE MNK opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $101,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

