$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $8.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.02 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.50 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $37.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,066,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply