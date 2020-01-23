$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $8.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.02 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.50 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $37.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,066,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

