80,000 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

