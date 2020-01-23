85,908 Shares in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

