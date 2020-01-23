$896.38 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post $896.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.30 million to $898.45 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $874.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:SPB opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 291,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 151,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,352,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

