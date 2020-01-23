9,616 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

