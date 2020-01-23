Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 563,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,140. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

