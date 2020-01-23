Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

