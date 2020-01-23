Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.