AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in AbbVie by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.21 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

