AbbVie’s (ABBV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 12,060,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,953. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 342.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 458,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

