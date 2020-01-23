ABcann Global (CVE:ABC) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Clarus Securities

ABcann Global (CVE:ABC)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for ABcann Global’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ABcann Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABcann Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.