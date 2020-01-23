Absolute (ABS) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,415.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $22,415.00 and $1,517.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.01210551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052603 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00206594 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

