AC3 Market Capitalization Reaches $245,504.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. AC3 has a total market cap of $245,504.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC3 has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

