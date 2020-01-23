ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 2,066,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.