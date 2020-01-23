Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,439. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

