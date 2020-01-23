Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.68. 2,368,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,160. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

