Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.26. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

