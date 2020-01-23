Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million and a PE ratio of -66.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 712.31.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

