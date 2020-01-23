Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Volume of $303,837.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Indodax, Coinnest and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $303,837.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Achain

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Koinex, Coinnest, Indodax, OOOBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

