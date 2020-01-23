Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Eight Capital cut Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Acreage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRGF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.