Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $455,542.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Actinium has a market capitalization of $455,542.00 and $4,926.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,504,500 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

