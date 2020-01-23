Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 175.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,333,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

