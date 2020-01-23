Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Achieves $378,410.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 56% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $378,410.00 and approximately $188,870.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,389.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01938729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.41 or 0.04008705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00667541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00731455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00105378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010685 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00589455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

