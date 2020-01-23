ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $816,905.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,527,388 coins and its circulating supply is 83,385,378 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

