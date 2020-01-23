Adelphoi (ADL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,480.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $87,480.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

