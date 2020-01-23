Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOTS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 374,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

