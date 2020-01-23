adidas (ADS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

1/21/2020 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($406.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($406.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/6/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – adidas was given a new €292.00 ($339.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €3.95 ($4.59) on Thursday, hitting €311.10 ($361.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,510 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €293.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €279.35. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

