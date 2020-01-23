Adshares Hits One Day Volume of $6,068.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Adshares token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $6,068.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,397 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

