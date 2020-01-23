Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,865 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 1,540,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,055. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

